Disney Plus Password Sharing Crackdown to Begin Nov. 1

Canadians will be the first to experience the extra charges.

Disney Plus will begin charging extra for people outside your household sharing your password and using your account, starting in Canada on Nov. 1. 

The streaming service reportedly sent email notices to its Canadian subscribers Wednesday, detailing new account sharing rules.

"Unless otherwise permitted by your service tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household," the notice said, according to Mobile Syrup. "If we determine that you have violated this agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this agreement."

Disney CEO Bob Iger had said last month the company planned to crack down on password sharing, following in the footsteps of streaming giant Netflix, which started charging $8 for extra users on your account earlier this year.

Netflix's account-sharing rules allow premium subscribers to have two extra people on their account; standard subscribers can add one extra person; and the lower tiers don't allow any extra users. It is unknown yet whether Disney Plus will have similar rules according to your plan tier.

Disney Plus will be increasing its pricing on Oct. 12, including for its bundled services with Hulu. The streaming provider didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 