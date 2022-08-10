Disney Plus is Raising Prices and Introducing an Ad-Supported Tier

Disney Plus is finally introducing an ad-supported subscription to its streaming service and raising some prices in the process, the company announced Wednesday.

The new options and prices will come into effect Dec. 8, Disney said during its earnings presentation. This is the second price hike for the streaming service, which launched at $7 in November 2019 and went up to $8 in March 2021.

From the end of this year, if you don't want a price increase, you can still pay $8 for Disney Plus, but you will have to watch ads. If you want the ad-free version, you'll have to pay an additional $3 to upgrade to premium for $11 a month, or $80 annually.

As stand-alone services, Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus will all offer basic (with ads) and premium (no ads) tiers. Hulu basic will cost $8 a month, and Hulu premium will cost $15 a month. ESPN plus with ads will cost $10 a month or $100 a year.

There will also be a new $10 a month Disney Bundle plan that combines Disney Plus and Hulu, both with ads, but without ESPN Plus.