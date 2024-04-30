'Dance Moms: The Reunion': When and How to Watch Without Cable

Reality TV show fans who watched Dance Moms in the 2010s will get to spend more time with its stars tomorrow when a two-hour reunion special premieres on Lifetime.

Dance Moms, which ran from 2011 to 2019, introduced the world to an array of talented young dancers; their demanding instructor, Abby Lee Miller; and their very involved mothers. In Dance Moms: The Reunion, alums Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker and JoJo Siwa, plus their moms, will revisit memorable moments from the dramatic series.

Notably, the TV special's lineup doesn't include original cast members Nia Sioux, Maddie Ziegler and Mackenzie Ziegler. In a YouTube video, the latter siblings' mom, Melissa Gisoni, addressed why they didn't go to the reunion. "It was a choice," Gisoni said. "And my girls -- you know, mental health is talked about everywhere, which I think is so fabulous -- and they just didn't want to do it." She said Mackenzie and Maddie are "very close with a lot of the girls." According to a report from People, multiple girls didn't want Miller at the reunion, and she wasn't asked to be there.

Here's more on how to watch Dance Moms: The Reunion live if you don't have cable. All eight seasons of Dance Moms are currently streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu, and you can watch episodes of the show on-demand for free via ad-supported services like Tubi and Amazon Freevee.

When to watch 'Dance Moms: The Reunion'

The reality reunion special is set to premiere May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime.

You can watch live by signing up for a live TV streaming service that offers the channel. Budget-friendly options include Philo, Sling and Frndly, but you may also want to consider an option like Hulu Plus Live TV or YouTube TV. You can find out more about each service by checking out our live TV streaming best list and channel comparison.

Frndly TV Frndly TV Carries Lifetime Frndly's HD streaming plans start at $10 per month. It delivers fewer live channels than you'd get with a more expensive service, but Lifetime and Hallmark are among the options. A seven-day free trial is available. See at Frndly TV

Philo Philo Carries Lifetime Philo is another service that could fulfill your live TV needs. Like Frndly, it doesn't carry as many channels as some of its competitors, but it may offer just the right mix to make $25 a month worth it to you. You can also take advantage of a seven-day free trial. See at Philo