Crunchyroll Viewers: Here's How to Claim Your Share in the $16M Settlement

If you're a Crunchyroll viewer, check your email. You might be able to file a claim for part of a $16 million class action settlement.

If you subscribed to Crunchyroll between Sept. 8, 2020, and Sept. 20, 2023, you could be eligible. Each settlement payout is expected to be around $30, with the final amount yet to be determined.

The lawsuit "accuses Crunchyroll of disclosing its subscribers' personally identifiable information to third parties without consent in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act," according to a site run by the law firm behind the class action suit.

According to the settlement documents, Crunchyroll allegedly disclosed its users' personal information to third parties, including Facebook, Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics, without its users' consent.

Crunchyroll denied violating any privacy laws, but agreed to settle "to avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with continuing the case," the law firm's site said.

California-based streaming service Crunchyroll, which focuses on East Asian dramas and movies as well as popular anime series, is a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex. It merged with similar service Funimation in 2022. Popular shows on the site include Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

News of the settlement on Wednesday broke the same day that the company announced the launch of the Crunchyroll channel, a new, 24/7 streaming anime channel and a collaboration between Crunchyroll and GSN. It will be available via Amazon Freevee, LG Channels on LG Smart TVs, The Roku Channel and Vizio WatchFree+.

Crunchyroll didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

How to claim your share in the settlement



The law firm behind the class action suit has a website where you can submit your online claim form if you're eligible to be part of the settlement.

If you're eligible, you should receive an email with the class member ID number you'll need to file a claim.

Download the claim form online.

Fill out the claim form with your name, address, phone number, email address and the email associated with your Crunchyroll account.

Sign and date the form.

You can use either the website to submit a claim online, or mail in a completed paper form. (You can find the mailing address here.)

Either submit the form online or mail it in by Dec. 12 to be eligible for payment.

The final approval hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.