Cowboys vs. Dolphins Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 16 Online Today

The Cowboys and the Dolphins each enter Week 16 at 10-4, atop their respective divisions and a game out of the top spot in their respective conferences.

The Cowboys enter the contest off a 31-10 defeat to the Bills last Sunday, while the Dolphins come in following a thorough 30-0 win over the Jets, despite not having star wideout Tyreek Hill.

Kickoff for this Christmas Eve game is called for 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT) on Fox. Here is how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on your local Fox channel.

The game will be shown on TV in the Dallas and Miami areas (according to 506 Sports) on live TV streaming services, but there may be cases where you're blocked because of an internet location glitch or if you've elected to have an added layer of privacy for streaming.

There is an option that doesn't require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, or searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

Here's how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

Dak Prescott's disappointing showing in the Cowboy's 31-10 defeat to the Bills saw him throw for a season-low 134 yards. Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Cowboys vs. Dolphins: When and where?



Week 16 of the NFL season sees the Dolphins host the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, home of the Dolphins.

How to watch the Cowboys vs. Dolphins game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch; that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier has assigned you an IP address that incorrectly places you in a blackout zone, a VPN can solve for that by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs -- like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN -- make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Cowboys vs. Dolphins game in the US

This week's Cowboys-Dolphins game is on Fox, so in addition to a VPN set to an area carrying the game (see tips below) you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries a local Fox affiliate that's broadcasting the game. The least expensive such service is Sling TV Blue.

Sling/CNET Sling TV Blue: $45 (in some markets $40) Carries Fox in Dallas (KDFW) Sling TV's Blue plan includes NBC, Fox and the NFL Network, although it does not have CBS, ABC or ESPN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. NFL RedZone is also available for an extra $11 a month. Note that to get ABC and ESPN, you'll need to switch to the similarly priced Orange plan (which drops Fox, NBC and NFL Network) or go for the combined $60 a month Orange and Blue bundle that includes channels from both packages. With the combined plan, the Sports Extra add-on (which has RedZone) is an extra $15 a month. One important caveat: In our experience, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below. See at Sling TV

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels, including football-broadcasting channels like ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

If you live in an area where the game is being broadcast, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for Fox. The best part about antennas is that no streaming or monthly fees are required, although you will need to make sure you have good reception.

Quick tips for streaming Cowboys vs. Dolphins using a VPN