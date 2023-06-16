College World Series 2023: How to Watch, Stream Today From Anywhere

Eight teams have made it to Omaha. The NCAA Division I men's baseball tournament began with 64 teams, and the eight super-regional winners have made it to the College World Series that begins today in Omaha, Nebraska. Florida, LSU, Oral Roberts, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest will compete in a double-elimination tournament that runs from Friday to either June 25 or 26.

Wake Forest is the favorite coming into the tournament, ahead of LSU, Florida and Virginia. Meanwhile, Oral Roberts is the Cinderella of the college baseball ball, becoming the first No. 4 seed to make it to Omaha in a decade.

You can watch every game of the College World Series on ESPN with a live TV streaming services. And you can stream every game live on ESPN Plus. Below we outline the best options, whether you live in the US or elsewhere in the world.

Wake Forest is the favorite to win the College World Series. Eakin Howard/Getty Images

What is the schedule for the College World Series? The first four matchups are set (all times ET): June 16 Game 1: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Virginia vs. Florida, 7 p.m. June 17 Game 3: Wake Forest vs. Stanford, 2 p.m.

Game 4: LSU vs. Tennessee, 7 p.m. You can see the full tournament schedule here.

Livestream the College World Series in the US

You can use a live TV streaming service to watch the College World Series. All five of the major live TV streaming services carry ESPN. You can also watch every game live with ESPN Plus.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.