College World Series 2023: How to Watch, Stream Florida vs. LSU Today From Anywhere

SEC powers Florida and LSU have reached the best-of-three final in Omaha, and you don't need cable to watch.

Matt Elliott
Matt Elliott, a technology writer for more than a decade, is a PC tester and Mac user based in New Hampshire.
Matt Elliott
3 min read
LSU blasted its way to the final of the College World Series with a walk-off home run in extra innings to defeat top-seeded Wake Forest. The LSU Tigers will take on a well-rested Florida Gators team that advanced to the final by winning all three of its tournament games. Oddly, it will be the first meeting this year between these two SEC teams, who didn't play each other in the regular season and missed each other in the SEC tournament. The matchup is also a replay of the 2017 CWS final, in which Florida swept LSU. The first game of the best-of-three final is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

You can watch the final of College World Series with a live TV streaming service. And you can stream every remaining game live on ESPN Plus. Below we outline the best options, whether you live in the US or elsewhere in the world.

Tommy "Tanks" White celebrates for LSU

Tommy "Tanks" White hit a walk-off home run to propel LSU past Wake Forest and into the final of the College World Series.

 John Korduner/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

What is the schedule for the College World Series final?

Florida and LSU will face off on Saturday and Sunday. If the series is tied 1-1 after the first two games, a winner-take-all game on Monday will decide the title. Here's the schedule (all times ET):

Saturday, June 24

  • Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Sunday, June 25

  • Florida vs. LSU, 3 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Monday, June 26

  • Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Plus

Livestream the College World Series in the US

You can use a live TV streaming service to watch the College World Series. All five of the major live TV streaming services carry ESPN. You can also watch every game live with ESPN Plus.

How to watch the College World Series from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the College World Series locally, you may need a different way to watch the games -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection.

