CNN Plus to Shut Down After Just One Month

CNN Plus will shut down after just one month online, multiple outlets are reporting. The streaming service launched on March 29, just before its parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery. CNN Plus employees were told Thursday that the streaming service will close on April 30 despite hundreds of millions of dollars in investment, CNN reported.

The streaming service, which featured live news, original programming and interviews, may have been doomed from the start. David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, was "annoyed" with the launch of the platform so soon before the merger, Variety reported.

CNN Plus head Andrew Morse will reportedly leave Warner Bros. Discovery in the next week.

Subscription numbers for CNN Plus haven't been announced, but reports from earlier in April said fewer than 10,000 people were using CNN Plus daily. Subscriptions to the platform cost $6 per month or $60 per year. Customers will receive prorated refunds, according to CNN.

Warner Bros. Discovery didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.