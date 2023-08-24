CNN Max Will Bring 24/7 News to the Streaming Service

Max is adding a 24/7 CNN news stream, called CNN Max, to its service, the recently rebranded streamer said Thursday. CNN Max will launch Sept. 27 in the US and will be included with all three of Max's plans at no extra charge.

Max's CNN Originals hub will be renamed CNN Max. It'll house "expanded access to CNN Max 24/7 Live stream, CNN Originals, and additional news content," according to a press release. CNN Max will feature new programming built specifically for Max such as CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, Rahel Solomon, Amara Walker and Fredricka Whitfield and CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto. It'll also feature programs like Amanpour, Anderson Cooper 360, The Lead with Jake Tapper and The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

"We're excited to engage our Max community in this initial beta stage to help us learn and develop what appeals most to our customers in this new genre," Jean-Briac Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

The upcoming debut of CNN Max comes after the arrival and swift closure of the standalone CNN Plus streaming service in 2022. The service, which lasted less than a month, was a casualty of the merger between CNN parent company WarnerMedia and Discovery.

HBO Max became Max in the spring, uniting the HBO Max and Discovery Plus libraries. Plans start at $10 a month and go up to $20 per month. In our review of Max, we found that the streamer's extensive catalog, among other features, make it worth checking out.

If you want to learn more about streaming, here are guides to the best live TV services, on-demand services and deals.