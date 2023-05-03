Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Chrome's Lock Icon Is Going Away: Why That Matters

The lock icon may not mean what you think it means. Google's aiming to improve your browser awareness.

kourtjackson-rv
Kourtnee Jackson Writer
Kourtnee covers TV streaming services and home entertainment news and reviews at CNET.
Expertise Kourtnee is a longtime cord-cutter who's subscribed to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, Sling, Spotify and more. As a real-life user of these services, she tracks the latest developments in streaming, the newest re Credentials
  • Though Kourtnee hasn't won any journalism awards yet, she's been a Netflix streaming subscriber since 2012 and knows the magic of its hidden codes.
Kourtnee Jackson
2 min read
person holds shaded padlock in front of Google Chrome logo

Chrome is developing a new icon for the browser to improve security awareness.

 Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Google is getting ready to switch out the Chrome browser's padlock icon for a new symbol in the address bar, the company announced in a blog post on Tuesday. The lock will be replaced this fall with a "neutral indicator" designed to urge users to verify a website's security information. Users will see the new icon in September with the launch of Chrome 117. 

Back in the 2010s, the lock icon indicated better protections associated with HTTPS websites, then slowly being adopted, compared with plain HTTP sites. The clickable symbol provides information on a website's permission settings, cookies and whether the site has a secure connection. But now HTTPS is commonplace, even for malicious sites, Google said, so you shouldn't misread the icon as indicating that a site is actually trustworthy.

To replace it, the team behind Chrome is working on a version of tune icon (pictured below) that encourages people to click and check for vital privacy and security information. Google says the user-friendly image is better because it does not indicate "trustworthy" and because it is "more obviously clickable" and "commonly associated with settings or other controls."

rendering of tune icon with a circle and line

Chrome's lock symbol will be based on this tune image. 

 Google Chrome

Desktop and Android users will see the replacement symbol roll out at the same time this fall, but the lock will be completely removed from iOS because it can't be tapped. Chrome will keep providing alerts for unsecured connections.

Read on to learn more about how you can optimize your browser settings for better security and how safe browsing mode actually works.