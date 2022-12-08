Brittney Griner Freed RSV Facts 17 Superb Gift Ideas 19 Gizmo and Gadget Gifts Diablo 4 'Harry & Meghan' Series Lensa AI Selfies The Game Awards: How to Watch
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

Google Chrome Update Rolls Out Battery and Memory Saving Features

The browser's latest update comes with new settings that respond to low batteries and when your tab count gets out of control.

Andrew Blok headshot
Andrew Blok
Chrome logo on a laptop screen
Chrome's getting faster and less energy intensive on desktops.
Angela Lang/CNET

Browsing with Google Chrome on desktop should be a bit smoother and more battery efficient with two new features rolling out with its latest update, Google said in a blog post Thursday. New to the browser are energy saver and memory saver tools.

Google

When the memory saver setting is engaged, Chrome will free up memory from open but unused tabs and reload them when you need them. With the new settings, Chrome will use up to 30% less memory while maintaining a smooth browsing experience, the search giant noted.

Google

The energy saver setting will reduce energy use when a computer's battery falls to 20% "by limiting background activity and visual effects for websites with animations and videos," according to the blog post.

Both settings can be accessed and toggled in Chrome's three-dot menu.

Read more