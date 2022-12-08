Google Chrome Update Rolls Out Battery and Memory Saving Features

Browsing with Google Chrome on desktop should be a bit smoother and more battery efficient with two new features rolling out with its latest update, Google said in a blog post Thursday. New to the browser are energy saver and memory saver tools.

When the memory saver setting is engaged, Chrome will free up memory from open but unused tabs and reload them when you need them. With the new settings, Chrome will use up to 30% less memory while maintaining a smooth browsing experience, the search giant noted.

The energy saver setting will reduce energy use when a computer's battery falls to 20% "by limiting background activity and visual effects for websites with animations and videos," according to the blog post.

Both settings can be accessed and toggled in Chrome's three-dot menu.