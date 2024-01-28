Chiefs vs. Ravens Livestream: How to Watch NFL Conference Championship Game Online Today
Want to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens? Here's everything you need to stream Sunday's 3 p.m. ET Conference Championship game on CBS.
After winning a frigid game against the Dolphins at home to open the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs went up Buffalo this past weekend and took down the Bills yet again in the playoffs to advance to the AFC's Conference Championship game. Awaiting Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and co. are the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens who, after an even first half, beat down the Houston Texans 34-10 at home behind four total touchdowns by star quarterback and MVP-favorite Lamar Jackson.
As the AFC's number one seed, the Ravens continue their home-field advantage for this AFC championship game. The victor heads to Las Vegas to take on the winner of Sunday's NFC championship contest between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.
Kick-off for today's game is called for 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus. Here is how you can watch, stream and follow along.
Chiefs vs. Ravens game today: When and where?
This Conference Championship matchup sees the Ravens host the Chiefs at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, home of the Ravens.
How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens in the US
Sunday's Chiefs-Ravens game is on CBS nationally. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.
Those looking for CBS' Sunday games will be able to stream them on Paramount Plus with its $6-per-month Essentials tier. You can check for yourself if your area has live CBS streaming here.
Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes CBS in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes CBS in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
An over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, although you will need to make sure you have good reception.
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software