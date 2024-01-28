Chiefs vs. Ravens Livestream: How to Watch NFL Conference Championship Game Online Today

After winning a frigid game against the Dolphins at home to open the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs went up Buffalo this past weekend and took down the Bills yet again in the playoffs to advance to the AFC's Conference Championship game. Awaiting Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and co. are the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens who, after an even first half, beat down the Houston Texans 34-10 at home behind four total touchdowns by star quarterback and MVP-favorite Lamar Jackson.

As the AFC's number one seed, the Ravens continue their home-field advantage for this AFC championship game. The victor heads to Las Vegas to take on the winner of Sunday's NFC championship contest between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

Kick-off for today's game is called for 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus. Here is how you can watch, stream and follow along.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the first half against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by ) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Chiefs vs. Ravens game today: When and where?



This Conference Championship matchup sees the Ravens host the Chiefs at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, home of the Ravens.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens in the US

Sunday's Chiefs-Ravens game is on CBS nationally. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

An over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, although you will need to make sure you have good reception.