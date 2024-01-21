Chiefs vs. Bills Livestream: How to Watch NFL Divisional Round Game Online Today
Want to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills? Here's everything you need to stream Sunday's 6:30 p.m. ET playoff game on CBS.
For the third time in the last four years, the Bills and Chiefs will meet in the playoffs. The Chiefs won the first two contests, both of which were played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. This time around, the game will be played in Buffalo. After winning in frigid conditions at home last week, however, the Chiefs aren't likely to be shocked by the conditions on Sunday evening in Buffalo.
It has the makings of an NFL classic, with two of the best quarterbacks in the league -- Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Bills -- going against each other. Plus, there's the prospect of the world's most famous Chiefs fan, Taylor Swift, attending the game to support her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.
The Chiefs and Bills kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus. Here is how you can watch, stream and follow along.
Chiefs vs. Bills game today: When and where?
This Divisional Round matchup sees the Bills host the Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, home of the Bills.
How to watch Chiefs vs. Bills in the US
Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game is on CBS nationally. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.
Those looking for CBS' Sunday games will be able to stream them on Paramount Plus with its $6-per-month Essentials tier. You can check for yourself if your area has live CBS streaming here.
Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes CBS in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes CBS in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
An over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.
