Chiefs vs. Bills Livestream: How to Watch NFL Divisional Round Game Online Today

For the third time in the last four years, the Bills and Chiefs will meet in the playoffs. The Chiefs won the first two contests, both of which were played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. This time around, the game will be played in Buffalo. After winning in frigid conditions at home last week, however, the Chiefs aren't likely to be shocked by the conditions on Sunday evening in Buffalo.

It has the makings of an NFL classic, with two of the best quarterbacks in the league -- Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Bills -- going against each other. Plus, there's the prospect of the world's most famous Chiefs fan, Taylor Swift, attending the game to support her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs and Bills kick off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on CBS and Paramount Plus. Here is how you can watch, stream and follow along.

Josh Allen's 52-yard touchdown run capped a superb wild-card victory for the Bills against the Steelers last Sunday. Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Chiefs vs. Bills game today: When and where?

This Divisional Round matchup sees the Bills host the Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, home of the Bills.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Bills in the US

Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game is on CBS nationally. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

An over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.