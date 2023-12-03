Cardinals vs. Steelers Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 13 Online Today

Don't let the Cardinals' 2-10 record fool you. With quarterback Kyler Murray back behind center, this is a dangerous team. On Sunday, Murray and the Cards take on the Steelers, who are 7-4 despite having a negative scoring differential on the year.

The Steelers offense showed some life last week under new offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner, but the defense remains the Steelers' calling card.

The Cardinals and Steelers kick off in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on CBS. Here is how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on your local CBS channel.

According to 506 Sports, the game will be shown on TV in the Phoenix and Pittsburgh areas on live TV streaming services, but there may be cases where you're blocked because of an internet location glitch or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that doesn't require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, or searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

Here's how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

Kyler Murray clocked 292 total yards during the Cardinals' defeat by the Rams in week 12. David Berding/Getty Images

Cardinals vs. Steelers game today: When and where?

This Week 13 NFL fixture sees the Cardinals host the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game is at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

How to watch the Cardinals vs. Steelers game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch -- and that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. It's also a great idea for adding an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while traveling and connecting to various Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has assigned an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Steelers in the US

This week's Cardinals-Steelers game is on CBS, so in addition to a VPN, you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries a local CBS affiliate that's broadcasting the game. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most of the major streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, including YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football-broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check our live TV streaming services guide for details.

If you live in an area where the game is being broadcast, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no monthly fees, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.

Quick tips for streaming the Cardinals vs. Steelers game using a VPN