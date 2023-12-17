Buccaneers vs. Packers Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 15 Online Today

Entering week 15, the Buccaneers and Packers both find themselves a game under .500 and on the fringe of the NFC playoff picture. The path is clearer for the Bucs, who sit atop the lackluster NFC South alongside the Falcons and Saints at 6-7.

The only reasonable route for the Packers, who sit three games behind the Lions in the NFC North, is a Wild Card berth. Despite neither team owning a winning record, Sunday's game at Lambeau Field could go a long way in determining the NFC playoff field.

The Buccaneers and Packers kick off in Green Bay at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on CBS. Here is how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on your local CBS channel.

The game will be shown on TV in the Tampa Bay and Green Bay areas (according to 506 Sports) on live TV streaming services, but there may be cases where you're blocked because of an internet location glitch or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming. One option doesn't require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, or searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

Here's how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 29-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Game Week 14. Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Buccaneers vs. Packers game today: When and where?

This Week 15 NFL fixture sees the Packers host the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, home of the Packers.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs. Packers game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch the game and that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. It's also a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Packers in the US

This week's Buccaneers-Packers game is on CBS, so in addition to a VPN you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries a local CBS affiliate that's broadcasting the game. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most of the major streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. These cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

If you live in an area where the game is being broadcast, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.

