Broncos vs. Texans Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 13 Online Today

The Broncos have won five straight games, boosting their record to 6-5 and entering the Wild Card race. After a slow start, Russell Wilson has started to look like his old self over the past month, moving the ball with both his arm and his legs. Up next for Wilson and the Broncos: a trip to Houston to take on the Texans and impressive rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Texans are also 6-5, putting them squarely in the AFC Wild Card hunt with the Broncos.

The Broncos and Texans kick off in Houston at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on CBS. Here is how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on your local CBS channel.

According to 506 Sports, the game will be shown on TV in the Denver and Houston areas on live TV streaming services. However, there may be cases where you're blocked because of an internet location glitch, or you might just want an added layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that doesn't require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, or searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

Here's how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

Read more: NFL 2023: How to Watch and Stream Games and RedZone With or Without Cable

Denver QB Russell Wilson is hoping for some birthday cheer against the Texans after turning 35 this week. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Broncos vs. Texans game today: When and where?

This Week 13 NFL matchup has the Texans hosting the Broncos at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game is at NRG Stadium in Houston, home of the Texans.

How to watch the Broncos vs. Texans game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch -- and that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN also encrypts your traffic, stopping your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day, plus it's a great idea for adding an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins when you're traveling and connecting to various Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has assigned an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects of circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

How to watch Broncos vs. Texans in the US

This week's Broncos-Texans game is on CBS, so in addition to a VPN, you'll need a live TV streaming service carrying a local CBS affiliate that's broadcasting the game. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most major streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations, including YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football-broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

If you live in an area where the game is being broadcast, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no monthly fees, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.

Quick tips for streaming the Broncos vs. Texans game using a VPN