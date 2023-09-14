BMW PGA Championship 2023: TV Schedule Today, How to Watch, Stream All the Golf From Anywhere

The BMW PGA Championship returns this week to the famed Wentworth West Course, with the tournament set to give a late insight into how the upcoming Ryder Cup may pan out

All 12 of Team Europe's Ryder Cup competitors have been grouped together for the tournament, including the key trio of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland.

Running from Thursday thought to Sunday, the flagship event of the DP World Tour sees Shane Lowry looking to defend the title he won in some style last year, when the Irishman somehow failed to drop a single shot during three rounds.

Rory McIlroy missed out winning last year's tournament by just one shot to Shane Lowry. Warren Little/Getty Images

What is the US TV schedule for the BMW PGA Championship 2023? Linear TV coverage of the BMW PGA Championship in the US is with the Golf Channel. That also means coverage will also be available via streaming service Peacock. Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday, Friday and Saturday Golf Channel / Peacock - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday Golf Channel / Peacock - 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

How to watch the BMW PGA Championship 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch the BMW PGA Championship -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this. Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the BMW PGA Championship 2023 in the US

As mentioned above, linear TV coverage in the US is with the Golf Channel, while streaming service Peacock also boasts the same comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament.

Four of the major live TV streaming services offer The Golf Channel.

Livestream the BMW PGA Championship in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast on its Sky Sports Golf channel. Coverage begins with featured groups at 8.30am each day and runs until 6pm from Thursday to Saturday and 5.30pm on Sunday, with extended highlights also available each day.

Now Watch the BMW PGA Championship in the UK for £35 Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the BMW PGA Championship on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 per month to watch all four days of the tournament. See at Now

Livestream the BMW PGA Championship in Australia



The BMW PGA Championship can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports. Coverage kicks off at 12 a.m. AEST for each day of the tournament.

Kayo Sports Watch the BMW PGA Championship in Australia for AU$35 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports





