BMW PGA Championship 2023: TV Schedule Today, How to Watch, Stream All the Golf From Anywhere
Can Shane Lowry defend his title at the DP World Tours flagship event?
The BMW PGA Championship returns this week to the famed Wentworth West Course, with the tournament set to give a late insight into how the upcoming Ryder Cup may pan out
All 12 of Team Europe's Ryder Cup competitors have been grouped together for the tournament, including the key trio of Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland.
Running from Thursday thought to Sunday, the flagship event of the DP World Tour sees Shane Lowry looking to defend the title he won in some style last year, when the Irishman somehow failed to drop a single shot during three rounds.
Keep reading to find out the best live TV streaming services to use to watch each day of the tournament live wherever you are in the world.
What is the US TV schedule for the BMW PGA Championship 2023?
Linear TV coverage of the BMW PGA Championship in the US is with the Golf Channel.
That also means coverage will also be available via streaming service Peacock.
Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET):
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
- Golf Channel / Peacock - 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday
- Golf Channel / Peacock - 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
How to watch the BMW PGA Championship 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch the BMW PGA Championship -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream the BMW PGA Championship 2023 in the US
As mentioned above, linear TV coverage in the US is with the Golf Channel, while streaming service Peacock also boasts the same comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament.
Peacock offers two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $6 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $12 a month. You can use either Premium plan to watch the BMW PGA Championship.
Four of the major live TV streaming services offer The Golf Channel.
Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes The Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes The Golf Channel.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes The Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get.
DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes The Golf Channel.
Livestream the BMW PGA Championship in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast on its Sky Sports Golf channel. Coverage begins with featured groups at 8.30am each day and runs until 6pm from Thursday to Saturday and 5.30pm on Sunday, with extended highlights also available each day.
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the BMW PGA Championship on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 per month to watch all four days of the tournament.
Livestream the BMW PGA Championship in Australia
The BMW PGA Championship can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports. Coverage kicks off at 12 a.m. AEST for each day of the tournament.
A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.
The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts.
Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.
Quick tips for streaming the BMW PGA Championship using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the BMW PGA Championship may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the tournament after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software