Bixby makes a surprising appearance at Samsung Unpacked

Drew Evans/CNET

Samsung Event

At the all-virtual Samsung Unpacked event on Wednesday, the tech company resurfaced Bixby, Samsung's somewhat forgotten virtual assistant. While showing off the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 features, Samsung said Bixby is now 35% faster on the phones and supports on-device transcription for voice-to-text.

Samsung's newest foldable phones took center stage during Unpacked, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phones now sport more durable materials, multitasking abilities and more.