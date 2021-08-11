Watch Samsung Unpacked live Galaxy Z Fold 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3 $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passes Senate Marvel's What If…? review 4th stimulus payment update
Bixby makes a surprising appearance at Samsung Unpacked

Yes, Samsung's Bixby assistant is still a thing.

 Drew Evans/CNET
This story is part of Samsung Event, our full coverage of Samsung Unpacked.

At the all-virtual Samsung Unpacked event on Wednesday, the tech company resurfaced Bixby, Samsung's somewhat forgotten virtual assistant. While showing off the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 features, Samsung said Bixby is now 35% faster on the phones and supports on-device transcription for voice-to-text. 

Samsung's newest foldable phones took center stage during Unpacked, namely the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The phones now sport more durable materials, multitasking abilities and more. 

