Best Screenwriting Software for 2023: These Picks Will Take Your Scripts to the Next Level

If you're a student filmmaker, you know how important it is to create professional quality work and save as much money as humanly possible. As a student filmmaker, I struggled with the same balance. My priority was spending on tech that would accommodate both my academic and creative needs, so when it came time for me to sit down and write my short, I was left with little to spend on script-writing software.

What I needed as a student was a cost-effective or free option that would yield professional results. I wanted my scripts to look high-quality, particularly since I was going to be sharing them with my peers. I also needed the software to work with the tech I already had. So I went on a screenwriting software deep dive, and in my research I found all sorts of programs that stood out to me.

Some programs fit my needs perfectly, including Arc Studio Pro or Studio Binder. However, I also came across tons of other software that would fit every writer's budget and needs. Writing is a personal undertaking, so it's important that your software feels like an extension of you, and not just a means to an end. What worked well for me might not work for others, and that's perfectly fine! It's the reason I've included other industry favorites and well-loved programs in this list -- there's something here for everyone.

Something I noticed when doing my own screenwriting software research is that the pricing gets confusing. Every program seems to have a different payment schedule, and that can make it hard to directly compare pricing. So, for the sake of comparison, one-time purchase prices have been translated into what the monthly cost would be if the software were purchased on a monthly basis. I've done the same for yearly subscriptions, so you'll see both the yearly recurring price and what that price would be if you were paying month-by-month.

Squibler Squibler For those who love simplicity See at Squibler Squibler is writing software that values the writing process above all. While it doesn't have the extra bells and whistles of others on this list, it has really powerful features focused on making the writing process more efficient. One of the most impressive features is the Editor mode, which allows writers to have insight into their progress. Squibler is also one of the cheaper monthly subscription options coming in at around $10 a month. See at Squibler

Celtx Celtx For the writer who can't stop editing See at Celtx Celtx is another well-established software in the screenwriting world and another solid option for writers who want to do it all. Celtx stands out by providing some strong editing and revising features. Unique features like Read-Through, which reads your script back to you so you can hear the dialogue you've written and Script Insights which shows real-time writing stats so you can make changes based on your productivity. Read more See at Celtx

Writer Duet Writer Duet Best for the collaborative writer See at Writer Duet Writer Duet is a highly collaborative software so screenwriters can work together anywhere in the world. The most impressive collaborative feature is the ability to video and text chat with your writing partners while you are all working on the same project. Writer Duet also has really strong import and export capabilities, meaning users can bring in other projects from other applications and export their projects with many different file types, making it easier to share projects with collaborators. Read more See at Writer Duet

Fade In Fade In Streamlined workflow for less See at Fade In Fade In is another industry favorite that focuses on bringing consistent performance to your writing process. There aren't many fancy extras here, but there are a couple of unique features from the rest of the market. The Dialogue Tuner, for instance, allows you to edit all of a character's dialogue at once so you can check for consistency and overused phrases. Fade In is one of the cheaper one-time payment apps on this list, coming in at $80, which breaks down to less than $7 a month over a year. Since it's not a subscription, though, it's just $80 and you're done and updates to Fade In are free. See at Fade In