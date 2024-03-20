Watch These 11 Kid-Friendly Family Movies on Max Right Now

Finding a movie that the whole family will enjoy can be a challenge. I know from my own family that once we find one that everyone likes, we watch it over and over. And for families with kids, sometimes that means hearing Elsa sing Let It Go several times a week.

So if you're looking for a break from Arendelle's royal family, we've combed through Max's movie catalog and found some new options for you and your family. Max has a surprisingly large kid-friendly movie collection, with classics like The Wizard of Oz, Spirited Away and Coraline to newer releases like Wonka, The Lego Batman Movie and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Here are 11 of the best kid-friendly movies you can stream on Max right now.

Warner Bros. Pictures Wonka (2023) This new blockbuster features Timothée Chalamet as Roald Dahl's iconic Willy Wonka. The musical fantasy is a prequel, following Wonka in his journey to open his chocolate factory. This candy-coated flick puts a whimsy spin on a classic tale. If you're more of a Gene Wilder fan, Max also has the 1971 version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory available. Rating PG See at Max

Warner Brothers DC League of Super-Pets (2022) When Superman and the rest of the superheroes are kidnapped, it's up to Metropolis's fiercest, furriest heroes to save the day -- Krypto the Superdog and the rest of his superpowered pet squad. The star-packed voice cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne and John Krasinski. Rated PG See at Max

Warner Bros. Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) In this funky, half-animated, half-live-action movie, basketball legend LeBron James (played by himself) is forced to team up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes gang after a powerful AI traps him and his son in a digital arena. This long-awaited revival features many star cameos -- real and cartoon. Rated PG See at Max

Warner Bros Scoob! (2020) Jinkies! The Mystery Machine gang is back in this new animated movie where Scooby Doo's origins are revealed, and the crime fighters take on one of their biggest monsters yet. Rated PG See at Max

Warner Bros. Pictures The Lego Batman Movie (2017) Batman and some fan-favorite Justice League characters get the Lego treatment in this animated comedy. Batman, Robin and Batman's new apprentice Dick team up to stop The Joker's newest plot to destroy Gotham City. Rated PG See at Max

Studio Ghibli/GKids Spirited Away (2001) This animated classic won Hayao Miyazaki an Academy Award, and it distills everything good about Studio Ghibli into one movie -- even Totoro's soot sprites make a return. In this film, 10-year-old Chihiro stumbles into a magical world of monsters and has to work to free her parents from an evil enchantment. Rated PG See at Max

Laika Studios Coraline (2009) Neil Gaiman's Coraline comes to life in the stop-motion feature. Open the door to creepy button eyes and a hidden, parallel world where not all is what it seems in this tale of wishful thinking gone wrong. Rated PG See at Max

Studio Ghibli/GKids Ponyo (2008) Another Studio Ghibli gem from Miyazaki, Ponyo is a tender story of friendship. Ponyo, a magical fish princess (sure, why not), wants to join the human world to be with her BFF Sosuke, but they encounter more than a few obstacles. Matt Damon, Betty White, Cate Blanchett and Liam Neeson are among the English-language voice cast in this anime tale. Rated G See at Max

Twentieth Century Fox Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) It's up to Mr. Fox and others to beat three mean farmers and save the burrowing animal community in this stop-motion film based on Roald Dahl's classic. The Wes Anderson-directed flick counts stars like George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Bill Murray among its voice cast. Rated PG See at Max

Warner Bros. 8-Bit Christmas (2021) Even if you're not in the mood for a holiday movie, you may be in the mood for some laughs. 8-Bit Christmas hits you with '80s nostalgia, Nintendo mania and at times, might remind you of Pixels or A Christmas Story. Neil Patrick Harris stars in this relatable childhood story. Rated PG See at Max

Metro Goldwyn Mayer The Wizard of Oz (1939) Munchkins, witches, poppy flowers and mean monkeys turn this story into an adventure of a lifetime for Dorothy. The characters, friendships and jokes still make it one of the best family films around. Rated G See at Max

