Australian Open 2024 Women's Semifinal: How to Watch a Dayana Yastremska vs. Qinwen Zheng Free Tennis Livestream

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska will be hoping her fairy-tale run at the Australian Open can extend to the final as she takes on Qinwen Zheng in this last-four clash at the Rod Laver Arena.

Yastremska -- a former world No. 21 -- entered this year's tournament as a qualifier but has glided her way to the semi-finals after impressive wins over seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova and two-time Aussie Open champ Victoria Azarenka.

She now faces Chinese star Zheng, whose exploits in Melbourne are set to earn her a place in the world's top 10 for the first time. The 21-year-old fought back from a set down to beat Anna Kalinskaya in her quarterfinal to set up today's intriguing match-up.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch this match live wherever you are in the world.

Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine celebrates winning match point in her round four singles match against Victoria Azarenka during the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 22, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Dayana Yastremska vs. Qinwen Zheng: When and where?

The 2024 Australian Open Women's semifinal match between Dayana Yastremska and Qinwen Zheng takes place on Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park at an expected time of 8:45 p.m. AEDT local time. That makes it a 4:45 a.m. ET, 1:45 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, and a 9:45 a.m. start in the UK.

How to watch the Australian Open 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch games -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Dayana Yastremska vs. Qinwen Zheng in the US

Tennis fans in US can watch every remaining singles match of the Australian Open on ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the match with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.

Coverage is also available via the network's streaming service ESPN Plus.

Livestream Dayana Yastremska vs. Qinwen Zheng in the UK

Rights to show this year's tournament in the UK are with pay TV network Sky Sports. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream games via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the tournament.

Now Watch every Australian Open game in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up for a monthly plan from £35 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream Dayana Yastremska vs. Qinwen Zheng in Australia for free

Tennis fans Down Under can watch live coverage of this match on free-to-air Channel 9. That also means you'll be able to watch the action online via the network's streaming service 9Now.

Stream Dayana Yastremska vs. Qinwen Zheng in Canada

Live coverage of the Australian Open will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.