Australian Open 2024 Women's Semifinal: How to Watch a Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka Free Tennis Livestream

Last-four clash in Melbourne is a rematch of last year's US Open final.

Kevin Lynch
Defending champ Aryna Sabalenka takes on world number four Coco Gauff in what looks set to be a thrilling Australian Open semifinal match up. 

Sabalenka will be looking to gain revenge for her defeat to Gauff last year in New York in the US Open final and comes into this match off the back of five successive straight set victories. 

Gauff's path to the final four has been less smooth, with the American star having to battle her way past Marta Kostyuk in a scrappy three-set affair to set up this much anticipated rematch. 

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch this match live wherever you are in the world.

Tennis player Coco Gauff hits a return, playing on blue hard court surface.

USA's Coco Gauff hits a return against USA's Caroline Dolehide during their women's singles match on day 4 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan. 17, 2024.

 MARTIN KEEP/AFP via Getty Images

Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka: When and where?

The 2024 Australian Open Women's semifinal match between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka takes place on Thursday, Jan. 24 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park at 7:30 p.m. AEDT local time. That makes it a 3:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, and an 8:30 a.m. start in the UK. 

How to watch the Australian Open 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch games -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. 

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this. 

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. 

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $8.32 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. 

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in the US

Tennis fans in the US can watch every remaining singles match of the Australian Open on ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the match with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN. 

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN for $95 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic, $95-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN.

FuboTV

Carries ESPN for $75 a month

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ESPN.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Coverage is also available via the network's streaming service ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Watch the Australian Open in the US from $11 per month

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $11 a month or $110 for an annual subscription. With it, you'll be able to watch grand slam tennis action, including Wimbledon and the US Open Read our ESPN Plus review.

Livestream Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in the UK

Rights to show this year's tournament in the UK are with pay TV network Sky Sports. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream games via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the tournament.

Now

Watch every Australian Open game in the UK from £12

Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up for a monthly plan from £35 per month right now.

Livestream Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in Australia for free

Tennis fans Down Under can watch live coverage of this match on free-to-air Channel 9. That also means you'll be able to watch the action online via the network's streaming service 9Now

Channel 9

Carries free live Australian Open coverage in Australia

Channel 9's streaming service 9Now is free to use for viewers in Australia, with dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices, as well as Amazon Fire, plus a wide range of smart TVs.

Stream Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka in Canada

Live coverage of the Australian Open will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus

Watch the Australian Open 2024 for CA$20 a month

TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.

