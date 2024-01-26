Australian Open 2024 Men's Semifinal: How to Watch Daniil Medvedev vs. Alexander Zverev Free Tennis Livestream

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev renew their fiery rivalry with their first clash in a grand slam, as the two players face off in this much-anticipated Australian Open semifinal on Friday.

The pair's feuding reached boiling point with an infamous encounter at Monte Carlo in April last year, which saw Zverev accuse Medvedev of being "one of the most unfair players in the world."

World No. 6 Zverev made his way to the semis after blowing away Carlos Alcaraz in four sets on Tuesday in a match that saw the German utilize his powerful serve to stunning effect.

Medvedev, meanwhile, had a more testing challenge in getting past Hubert Hurkacz to reach the last four, with the Russian world No. 3 taken to five grueling sets against the Pole.

Daniil Medvedev currently holds a head-to-head advantage of 11-7 over Alexander Zverev. David Gray/AFP/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev vs. Alexander Zverev: When and where?

The 2024 Australian Open men's semifinal match between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev takes place on Friday, Jan. 26 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park at 7:30 p.m. AEDT local time. That makes it a a 8:30 a.m. start in the UK and a 3:30 a.m. ET, 12:30 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada.

How to watch the Australian Open 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch games -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Daniil Medvedev vs. Alexander Zverev in the US

Tennis fans in the US can watch every remaining singles match of the Australian Open on ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the match with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.

Coverage is also available via the network's streaming service ESPN Plus.

Livestream Daniil Medvedev vs. Alexander Zverev in the UK

Tennis fans in the UK will need to subscribe to Eurosport or the streaming service Discovery Plus to watch the Australian Open live.

Sarah Tew/CNET Discovery Plus Carries the Australian Open in the UK A subscription to Discovery Plus in the UK costs £7 per month or £60 for the year. The service is available on a wide array of devices, and also includes access to all Eurosport TV channels. See at Discovery Plus

Livestream Daniil Medvedev vs. Alexander Zverev in Australia for free

Tennis fans Down Under can watch live coverage of this match on free-to-air Channel 9. That also means you'll be able to watch the action online via the network's streaming service 9Now.

Stream Daniil Medvedev vs. Alexander Zverev in Canada

Live coverage of the Australian Open will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus Watch the Australian Open 2024 for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN



