Australian Open 2024 Livestream: How to Watch Grand Slam Tennis From Anywhere
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to defend their titles at Melbourne Park.
The first Grand Slam tournament of the 2024 tennis calendar is upon us, with Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka looking to defend their titles at the Australian Open.
Despite hitting 36 years of age, Djokovic is once again the men's tournament favorite, with the veteran looking to extend his record of ten titles Down Under. His likely main competition in Melbourne this month comes from Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz, having beaten Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final to prevent the Serbian from claiming a clean sweep of 2023's Grand Slam titles. Former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and Italy's Davis Cup hero Jannik Sinner also look like strong contenders coming into the tournament, while two-time winner Rafa Nadal has been forced to pull out due to injury.
Last year's women's competition saw Aryna Sabalenka claim her first Grand Slam, and the Belarusian is among the favorites for this year's crown, with the 25-year-old likely to face stiff competition from 2023 French Open winner Iga Swiatek and US Open champ Coco Gauff.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the tournament live wherever you are in the world.
The Australian Open 2024: When and where?
The 2024 Australian Open takes place between Sunday, Jan. 14 and Sunday, Jan. 28 at the iconic Melbourne Park in Victoria. A full schedule for this year's event can be found below.
How to watch the Australian Open 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch games -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream every Australian Open game in the US
If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tennis with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.
Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ESPN.
DirecTV Stream's basic, $95-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN.
FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ESPN.
Hulu with Live TV costs $77 a month and includes ESPN.
All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
Livestream Australian Open 2024 matches in the UK
Rights to show this year's tournament in the UK are with pay TV network Sky Sports. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream games via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the tournament.
Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up for a monthly plan from £25 per month right now.
Livestream Australian Open 2024 matches in Australia for free
Tennis fans Down Under can watch live coverage of the Australian Open on free-to-air Channel 9. That also means you'll be able to watch the action online via the network's streaming service 9Now.
Channel 9's streaming service 9Now is free to use for viewers in Australia, with dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices, as well as Amazon Fire, plus a wide range of smart TVs.
Stream Medvedev vs. Djokovic in Canada
Live coverage of the Australian Open will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.
TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.
Australian Open 2024 schedule
Sunday, Jan. 14
Start of men's and women's first round
Wednesday, Jan. 17
Start of men's and women's second round
Friday, Jan. 19
Start of men's and women's third round
Sunday, Jan. 21
Start of men's and women's fourth round
Tuesday, Jan. 23
Start of men's and women's quarter-finals
Thursday, Jan. 25
Women's semi-finals
Friday, Jan. 26
Men's semi-finals
Saturday, Jan. 27
Women's final
Sunday, Jan. 28
Men's final
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software