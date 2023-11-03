'Attack on Titan' Series Finale: How to Stream it From Anywhere

©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/ATTACK ON TITAN The Final Season Production Committee

Attack on Titan is ready to dominate your screen for one last time, ending its anime run after 10 years. It's been a journey, and the story has solidified its place as one of the most epic series in the genre.

Adapted from Hajime Isayama's manga, the saga began with Eren Yeager as a child and has followed him down a path of destruction. He's a titan now. The first special of the AoT's Final Chapters aired in March and took us through The Rumbling, leaving viewers on edge about the fate of Zeke, Mikasa, Jean, Annie, Levi, Armin and Reiner.

Special 2 of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters officially puts Eren's arc to bed and ends what's been a terrifying, dark and painful journey for all the characters in this story. Here's when and where to watch the finale, and how a VPN can aid your streaming experience. And be sure to check out how you can attend the global afterparty.

When to watch Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters

The series finale is streaming on Crunchyroll for premium subscribers on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET) for viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Southeast Asia.

Following the release of this special, fans are invited to attend the worldwide celebration which will be livestreamed from Nov. 5-8. Cast and behind-the-scenes talent will appear, and there are multiple events scheduled to mark the occasion. For more details and ticket information, visit Shingeki TV.

Crunchyroll Crunchyroll Carries Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 Crunchyroll is home to thousands of anime titles, including simulcasts, on-demand releases and originals. You can sign up for a free account to stream ad-supported content on the service. Just note that not all titles are available with the free version, and there is a wait for new releases. However, anime fans who want immediate access to new episodes should opt for Crunchyroll's basic $8 ad-free premium subscription. You may also choose a $10-a-month plan or the $14-per-month plan for more features. There's a free 14-day trial for new subscribers. $8 at Crunchyroll

How to watch Attack on Titan from anywhere with a VPN



Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Crunchyroll while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the anime series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.



A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.



You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters, Special 2 is streaming on Crunchyroll. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the episode on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Crunchyroll to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.