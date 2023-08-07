'Asteroid City' Streaming on Peacock: Release Date and Time

Wes Anderson's most recent film is headed for the Peacock streaming service this week.

Asteroid City, which is also the name of the fictional desert town where the movie is set, debuted in theaters in June. The flick sees world-changing events disrupt the itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in the 1950s and blends comedy, drama, romance and sci-fi. It includes too many stars to list here, but Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks are among them.

Asteroid City has a score of 74 on Metacritic. Below, you'll find when the movie arrives on Peacock, why you may want to use a VPN and where to see more Wes Anderson films on streaming services.

When to watch Asteroid City on Peacock

Viewers in the US can start watching the film as early as 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT on Aug. 11.

A recent Peacock price hike means newcomers will now pay $6 a month (formerly $5 a month) for ad-based Peacock Premium and $12 a month (formerly $10 a month) for mostly ad-free Peacock Premium Plus.

Then there's the free tier of Peacock. It's no longer available to new customers, and those who have it will need to upgrade to a paid plan to watch Asteroid City. Paying for Peacock is also required to access The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which hit the service last week.

Outside of the streamer, you can rent Asteroid City for $20 from sites like Amazon and Vudu. If you want to stream Wes Anderson's next-most recent film, The French Dispatch, you'll need the Max streaming service. More of the director's movies are also scattered on the streaming map: Isle of Dogs is on Disney Plus, and The Grand Budapest Hotel is on Hulu.

How to watch Asteroid City from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Peacock while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Asteroid City will be streaming on Peacock. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Asteroid City on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Peacock to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.