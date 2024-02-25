'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Streaming on Max: Release Date and Time

Last year brought a crowd of superhero movies to the silver screen, and the heroics continued on popular streaming services. Now Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will join the ranks of superhero flicks from 2023.

The new Aquaman movie will hit Max next week, plunging Jason Momoa back into the underwater action. The sequel to 2018's film sees Momoa's Arthur Curry team with his nemesis/half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) and once again spar with Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), per a synopsis from Warner Bros. Other returning cast members include Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Aquaman 2 is directed by James Wan, who also directed the prior movie. (If you need a refresher, that flick is among the DC movies currently streaming on Max). Here's exactly when you can watch Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the US, plus how a VPN may be able to assist with streaming.

When to watch Aquaman 2 on Max

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes onto Max in the early morning hours of Feb. 27 (12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET, to be exact).

Max has an ad-supported plan and two ad-free plans to choose from. In addition to removing ads, going for one of the latter plans gives you the ability to download titles. If you'd rather buy Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it's available at services including Apple TV, Amazon and Vudu for $20.

Max Carries Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom The cheapest way to stream Aquaman 2 on Max is with the ad-based plan, which is $10 a month. Max also offers the option to pay for any of its plans on an annual basis. The yearly ad-supported plan is $100, a savings of $20 over paying monthly for a year. See at Max

How to watch Aquaman 2 from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Max while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your internet service provider from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins when connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and meets our security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose the United States, where Aquaman 2 will be streaming on Max. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Aquaman 2 on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Max to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services will restrict VPN access.