Apple's iOS 16.0.3 Update Fixes Mail-Crashing Bug, More

Apple released iOS 16.0.3 on Monday -- about a month after the release of iOS 16 and three days after the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus.

CNET/ Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe

The latest update addresses bugs on some iPhone 14 models, including delayed or undelivered incoming calls and notifications and low microphone volume during CarPlay phone calls. It also fixes camera issues some iPhone 14 models have experienced, like a slow launch speed or spontaneously switching between camera modes.

The update also offers fixes that are not specific to iPhone 14 models. One change addresses an issue in which a malformed email could cause the Mail app to crash.

Here's how iPhone users can download the update.

1. Open Settings.

2. Tap General.

3. Tap Software Update.

4. Tap Download and Install.