Apple TV Plus Just Added 50 Award-Winning Movies to Its Catalog

A surprising roster of 51 new, non-Apple-original movies have landed on Apple TV Plus for the first time, the streamer said Friday. The Great Movies special collection features a variety of films across genres, including old classics, new award winners and many movies in between.

This isn't the first time Apple has added licensed content, but it is unusual for Apple TV Plus to branch out from its original, in-house content. Some of the movies in the collection include Mean Girls (2004), Mad Max: Fury Road, Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Accountant, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and The Proposal.

Enlarge Image These are some of the movies temporarily available on Apple TV Plus. Apple TV Plus

Some titles will be available through March 31, while others will be around until April 30. These titles are available only for US Apple TV Plus users, according to Apple TV on Twitter/X. The full list of titles is available here.

Apple TV Plus is known for leaning hard on its original content, preferring a small library of original shows and movies over offering content from other studios. This was to the streamer's detriment, according to our 2022 review, because the small library was one of the only drawbacks of an otherwise high-quality service.

That's why special collections like these are enticing, especially considering that rivals like Netflix and Disney Plus have bigger catalogs -- they're also cracking down on password sharing and expanding ad-supported tiers, though, and Apple TV Plus hasn't signaled interest in doing either of those things, so you can stream without watching ads or paying additional fees.

You can get an Apple TV Plus subscription for $10 a month. Typically, you get a seven-day free trial, but this limited-time deal through March 14 can get you two months free, as part of a promotion for Flowers of the Killer Moon, another Oscar winner now available on Apple TV Plus.

