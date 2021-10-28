Apple TV Plus is coming to Comcast devices

Apple

Apple TV Plus, the tech giant's subscription video service, is headed to Comcast devices. The companies have struck a deal to bring Apple TV Plus to Comcast devices and the Xfinity Stream and Sky Go apps to Apple TV devices, said Comcast CEO Brian Roberts during the company's earnings call on Thursday.

The Apple TV app (which lets you access Apple TV Plus) will be available to Xfinity and Sky customers in the US and UK on Xfinity X1, Flex, XClass TV and Sky Glass and Sky Q devices, said Roberts.

A representative for Comcast said the app is expected to launch across its platforms "in the coming months."

More to come.