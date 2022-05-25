Apple Stores Reportedly Roll Out Tap to Pay on iPhone Contactless Payments

Apple has reportedly launched its Tap to Pay iPhone feature in Apple Stores across the US. Customers who visit Apple's retail locations can use their iPhones to make payments with Apple Pay, digital wallets or their contactless debit or credit cards. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted that the feature began rolling out at Apple Stores on Wednesday.

Apple first announced the news in February, saying that iPhone users will only have to hold their phones or Apple Watch over the merchant's iPhone to complete their transactions. Tap to Pay provides on-screen payment confirmation for both parties once the transaction is complete. Unlike Square's digital payment system, no additional hardware or terminals are necessary. According to the company's original press release, users must have an iPhone XS device or newer in order to use the feature.

Stripe is the first payment platform to offer this option for its business customers, and Apple is teaming up with Mastercard, Visa, American Express and other payment networks to make Tap to Pay seamless. Additionally, the company will work closely with app developers and payment processors to integrate this checkout feature for all iPhone and Apple Watch customers.

Businesses of any size will be able to use the system, including solo merchants you meet at the farmer's market and large retail chains. Though there is no concrete timeline, there are plans to implement Tap to Pay for iPhone nationwide for retailers throughout the year.

CNET reached out to Apple for confirmation but the company hasn't yet responded.