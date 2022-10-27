Apple Launches Security Research Site, Upgraded Bounty Program
Security reports, real-time status updates and more can be found on the site.
Apple Security Research is the new way to report and monitor Apple security issues.
Apple launched Apple Security Research Thursday, a site meant to improve the ways people can learn about and monitor security issues. Users can also report security issues to Apple engineers via the Apple Security Bounty program.