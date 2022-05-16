Apple iOS 15.5 is Available Now

After releasing iOS 15.5 to developers last Thursday, Apple officially launched the new update on Monday.

Most of the changes coming with 15.5 are minor, mainly tweaks to apps and updates that seem to lay the foundation for larger changes in the future.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Killed the Last iPod

The update includes two main enhancements: the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app will now allow customers to send and request money, and a new Apple Podcasts setting will allow users to limit episodes stored on devices and automatically delete older ones, according to Apple's release notes.

This may be Apple's last update to the iOS 15‌ operating system considering the company is expected to announce iOS 16 at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month.

For more, check out our roundup of everything we know about iOS 15.5.