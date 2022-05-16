iOS 15.5: Every New Feature You'll Want to Know About

Apple released iOS 15.5 to developers Thursday, about two weeks after the beta version of the update went live. The update is not available to the public yet, but the update might see a public launch this week.

Apple launched iOS 15.4 in March, featuring 37 new emoji and the ability to use Face ID while wearing masks. iOS beta builds usually drop immediately after the public release of the latest version, but Apple was uncharacteristically slow with its next iPhone operating system update. iPhone and iPad owners waited the better part of a month for iOS 15.5. But with each build of the 15.5 beta, we got a better sense of what the next version of iOS will look like.

Most of the 15.5 changes are smaller tweaks to apps and other behind-the-scenes updates that lay the groundwork for larger future changes. Here are all the features and updates we've heard about so far.

Apple Pay Cash

The biggest functional changes in the 15.5 beta are the inclusion of "Send" and "Request" buttons for the Cash section of Apple Pay. With these buttons in iOS 15.5, you can receive and send money directly from your Apple Cash card, saving you a few steps for those transactions.

'Sensitive locations' in Photo Memories

iOS 15.5 tweaks the Memories function of Photos. As of the third iOS 15.5 beta, the Photos will no longer recommend Memories from "sensitive locations," which 9to5Mac notes are currently all related to the Holocaust. Apple can expand that list of locations in the future.

iTunes Pass renamed Apple Balance

Another change includes the iTunes Pass feature for Wallet being renamed Apple Balance, as spotted by 9to5Mac. The iOS 15.5 second beta created a separate card in Apple Wallet for Apple Balance, similar to how a credit card shows up in your Wallet.

Apple Classical

MacRumors also found references to a new Apple Classical app that seems to be the endgame for Apple's acquisition of classical music streaming service Primephonic last year. Future iOS updates could include a standalone app for classical music.

More SportsKit support

iOS 15.5 also offers more support for SportsKit as Apple brings live baseball into its content catalog.

While waiting for the release of iOS 15.5, check out all the rumors we've heard about Apple's iOS 16. We'll also show you how to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask and the newest privacy features you should try out. We also answer the question of when WWDC, Apple's developers conference might happen, where we expect the first glance of iOS 16.