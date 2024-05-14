Android 15 Gets Short Shift at Google I/O. What We Know and When We'll Know More

For the second year in a row, AI was center stage during the keynote presentation at Google I/O, with an emphasis on features like the Gemini assistant, something called Project Astra, a tool known as AI Overviews and a whole lot more.

Android 15, Google's upcoming major release of its Android mobile OS, was very briefly brought up today.

Dave Burke, VP of engineering for Android, spoke on stage during today's keynote and said, "Stay tuned tomorrow for our upcoming Android 15 updates, which we can't wait to share with you." On the screen behind Burke, it said to expect Android 15 Beta 2 tomorrow, May 15.

Android 15 Beta 2 is coming on May 15. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Google released the first Android 15 developer preview back in February, a prerelease meant to provide developers with early access to new features and APIs before the final release. That was followed up in April with the first Android 15 public beta release, allowing a broader audience, especially early adopters, to try out the latest Android version on their personal devices.

The current Android 15 prereleases bring new features, like more in-app camera controls, partial screen sharing and loudness control, as well as improvements to PDF, NFC and satellite connectivity support. Additions to Google's mobile OS focus on productivity; user privacy and security; communication and performance and quality.

For now, the Android 15 developer and beta releases are available only on certain Google Pixel devices, ranging from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference, kicked off today at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. At the event, the search giant will likely discuss plans for devices in its Pixel line, as well as updates to Gemini AI and Android 15, alongside a range of other Google offerings.

This is a developing story.