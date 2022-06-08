Android 13 Beta 3 Launches, Hits Platform Stability

The third beta of Android 13 has launched, Google announced Wednesday.

Beta 3's arrival means the official release of Android 13 is drawing closer. Another beta is planned for July. After that, the final release will likely happen this fall alongside the release of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones.

The upcoming OS version has reached the platform stability milestone, Google said, meaning it's finalized enough that app developers can roll out compatibility updates without having to worry about any app-facing changes to the platform.

If you own a Google Pixel, you have the option of downloading this beta through the Android Beta Program, but be aware that betas are typically buggy. If you do decide to download it, be sure to back up your device first.

Google showed off Android 13's new features at its I/O conference in May. The update will implement end-to-end encrypted group chats, improvements to Google Wallet and bolstered security features.