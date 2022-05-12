Google's Pixel 7 Is Coming Soon With a New Tensor Chip

Google provided an early look at its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones during its Google I/O conference on Wednesday. Both devices will be launching in the fall with a new version of Google's Tensor processor, Android 13 and a more refined version of the Pixel 6's general design.

Google didn't share much information about its next-generation Tensor processor aside from confirming it'll power the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. The phones will have a glass design with an updated aluminum camera bar that's similar to the Pixel 6's. But there's a new pill-shaped cutout for the Pixel 7's lenses, which further distinguishes it from the Pixel 6. The Pro model will also have a triple-lens main camera compared with the Pixel 7's dual camera.

The Pixel 6 was the company's first phone powered by its own Tensor chip, signaling a shift away from Qualcomm's popular mobile processors. When introducing the Pixel 6 last year, Google said its in-house processor should improve performance in tasks that rely on machine learning, like translation, speech recognition and image processing.

Some of these enhancements are evident in the Pixel 6's camera system, which has new features that aren't available on previous Pixel devices. These include Magic Eraser for deleting unwanted objects in photos and Real Tone, which portrays skin tones more accurately. Although we don't know much about the second-generation Tensor chip yet, we can likely expect similar machine learning-based improvements.

Google will announce more details about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in the fall, when it typically announces new products ahead of the holiday season. The Pixel 7 was one of several new gadgets Google debuted at this year's I/O, alongside the Pixel 6A and Pixel Buds Pro, both of which are launching in July. It also teased its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, which the company will also share more details about later this year.

The Pixel 7 will have a tough act to follow, considering Google said the Pixel 6 was its fastest-selling Pixel to date. Google will also likely be competing with Apple and Samsung for attention when it launches the Pixel 7 this fall. Apple is expected to release its iPhone 14 lineup in September, which may include a 6.7-inch version of its non-Pro iPhone for the first time. Samsung, meanwhile, is rumored to be working on a new type of foldable phone.

