Amazon Prime's New Food Delivery Perk: How to Get Free Grubhub Plus for One Year

Ahead of its annual Prime Day sales event next week, Amazon is offering a new perk for customers through an exclusive deal with Grubhub. Prime members in the US can now sign up for a free one-year membership to Grubhub Plus, the food delivery company said in a press release Wednesday.

With a Grubhub Plus membership, you can order from participating restaurants without paying delivery fees, and you get other benefits such as free food and special discounts. The catch? Orders must be at least $12 before taxes and other fees. Existing Grubhub Plus members who have Prime are eligible for the offer, with the exception of those with Grubhub Campus or Corporate. The current monthly cost for a Grubhub Plus subscription is $10.

On Wednesday, Amazon acquired a 2% stake in Grubhub's parent company, Just Eat Takeway.com. As part of the agreement, the e-commerce giant is providing free access to the meal delivery service, which is available in over 4,000 cities -- and 300,000-plus restaurants -- across the country.

The promotion arrives just ahead of Prime Day 2022, which takes place from July 12-13.

How to get free Grubhub Plus

Here's how to get your free Grubhub Plus membership if you're an active Prime member. (If you're a Prime Student member, you're also eligible for this offer, even if you've previously redeemed the Grubhub Plus Student promotion.)

1. Visit .

2. Hit Activate free Grubhub+. Sign into your Grubhub or Seamless account, or create a Grubhub account.

3. Hit Activate for free.



4. Sign into your Amazon account if prompted, then hit Allow to give Grubhub access to your name, email address and Prime status.

5. Hit Order now, and you'll be taken to the Grubhub delivery interface.

By signing up, you will have access to Grubhub Plus for one year and then automatically be billed $10 a month. You may cancel your membership at any time, but heads up that if you don't cancel the free trial after a year, you'll be charged.

