Grubhub Rolls Out 'Grubhub Goods' Convenience Delivery Nationwide

Josh Miller/CNET

Grubhub is expanding its 'Grubhub Goods' convenience item delivery service nationwide, the food delivery company announced in a press release on Tuesday. The expansion is in collaboration with 7-Eleven and comes after a successful pilot of the concept in New York.

With more than 3,000 Grubhub Goods locations throughout the US, Grubhub customers across the country now have on-demand access to their favorite 7-Eleven convenience items like drinks, snacks, ice cream and personal care items. With this move, Gruhub is hoping to have its convenience delivery service and its food delivery service play off one another to help generate more orders overall.

"Diners have come to expect more choices when they land on Grubhub, including convenience options, which we see as a natural extension of our marketplace and a way to bring more value to the entire Grubhub ecosystem," said Kyle Goings, Grubhub's director of growth and new verticals, in a statement. "We've been working with 7-Eleven for years to offer their locations on the Grubhub marketplace, and it was a no-brainer to team up with the convenience leader again and bring their operational expertise and scale to Grubhub Goods."

More to come.