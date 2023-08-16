Amazon Music Unlimited Raises Prices for Prime Members

Amazon is raising its monthly cost for Amazon Music Unlimited, and the price increase will affect Prime members who are on the individual plan as well as people with the Amazon Music Unlimited family plan.

The news was earlier reported by The Hollywood Reporter, and the new prices are now listed on the home page for Amazon Music. New customers will begin seeing the new price now, and existing customers will see the change on their first bill on or after Sept. 19.

A representative for Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon Music Unlimited promises unlimited access to 100 million songs, touting its on-demand, ad-free access, plus access to ad-free top podcasts. There's a 30-day free trial.

The Amazon Music Unlimited individual plan for Prime members was $9 per month and will now cost $10. The annual cost is going up from $89 to $99. Non-Prime customers pay $11 per month, so there's still a slight savings for those with Prime.

The Amazon Music Unlimited family plan doesn't have a special price for Prime members. That cost will go up from $16 to $17 per month, with the annual cost moving from $159 to $169 per year. The family plan allows up to six accounts under the same plan, each with personalized libraries and recommendations, and offers 90 million songs, as opposed to the100 million songs for Prime members.

Students currently enrolled at a degree-granting university or college can get the Individual Plan for $6 per month, upon verification of their student status.

Music lovers have a wide variety of streaming services to choose from, each with its own pros and cons. CNET offers a guide to the best in streaming music, including our takes on Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, Spotify and more.

And while Amazon Prime is best known for offering subscribers fast shipping on many Amazon products, the company has added plenty of extras to Prime to entice you to subscribe. In addition to music streaming, Prime includes digital photo storage, free PC games, the streaming video service Prime Video and more.

