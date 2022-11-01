Amazon Expands Music to 100 Million Songs for Prime Members

Amazon Music has expanded its range of music and podcast offerings for Prime members, the company said Tuesday.

The service will now offer access to "a full catalog of music in shuffle mode," it said. Prime members will be able to listen to more than 100 million songs ad-free, a significant increase over the 2 million songs it previously offered.

Additionally, Amazon said it is making "the most ad-free top podcasts available on-demand." Prime members will be able to listen to shows from CNN, NPR, ESPN and The New York Times, as well as premium podcasts and a range of new, Amazon-exclusive podcasts such as Baby, This Is Keke Palmer and MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories.

Amazon also introduced new features to the Amazon Music app to make discovering new podcasts easier, such as Podcast Previews, which, the company said, "delivers curated clips designed to introduce new listeners to podcasts."

All of the new features and content are included as part of an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon raised the price on Prime from $99 to $119 earlier this year. The company said it will offer additional benefits and perks through its premium Amazon Music Unlimited plan, which costs $90 a year and also includes "a growing catalog of songs in Ultra HD and Spatial audio."

