Amazon Launches Inspire, A TikTok-Style Shopping Feed

Amazon is the latest tech company to mimic TikTok. On Thursday, the online-retail giant announced the launch of Inspire, a short-form video and photo feed that lets you discover and buy products from content created by influencers, brands and other customers.

In Inspire, the photos and videos in your customizable feed display links for purchasable items in the bottom-right corner of the post.

Amazon wrote online that Inspire is only available in the Amazon Shopping mobile app, and the feature will roll out gradually to US customers throughout December.

To use Inspire -- or to see if you have access to the feature -- open your Amazon Shopping app and tap the lightbulb icon in the navigation bar. If you don't see the lightbulb icon, then you still have to wait for access.

After tapping the lightbulb icon, Amazon will ask you to choose up to 20 interests, like interior design and gaming. Once you've selected your interests, you're ready to start scrolling.

Inspire is not available for use on desktop, and you need to download the iOS and Android mobile apps to use the feature.

