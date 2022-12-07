19 Gizmos and Gadgets at Amazon You Didn’t Know You Needed in Your Life

You might have already completed your holiday gift buying during Black Friday sales, or you may just be getting started (no judgment here), but sometimes you just need a little knickknack to supplement a larger gift or to give to a friend or colleague in a white elephant exchange.

Whatever the reason, if you're struggling with ideas, Amazon is your best friend when it comes to picking up useful and affordable doodads that you didn't even know existed. We've rounded up a bunch of our favorites below so you can get something neat for yourself or someone else ahead of the holidays.

Amooca Convert your car headrest into a convenient storage solution with these universal hooks. Each can hold 13 pounds so you can hang up coats, kids toys, umbrellas or even bags of groceries. You're receiving price alerts for Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack Hanger Storage Organizer Universal for Handbag Purse Coat fit Universal Vehicle Car Black with Buckle

Amazon Beyond simple to use, this hair shampoo brush is a great gift for everyone. Use it to massage shampoo into your hair and enjoy a head massage and scalp clean at the same time. Its ergonomic handle makes it easy to use on a variety of hair types. You're receiving price alerts for Hair Shampoo Brush, HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager (Black)

Lamicall This adjustable gooseneck tablet holder is useful at a desk, in the kitchen or in the bedroom -- basically anywhere that you might want to have your screen in view while being able to easily adjust the angle. It fits tablets and phones from 4.7 inches to 10.5 inches in size.

Wrap-It With these Velcro labels, there will be no more wondering which cable goes to which device! Available in a variety of shapes and sizes, you'll easily be able to identify your various cords and wires.

Pulidki This reusable goo gets in all the cracks and crevices of those hard-to-clean places, like computer keyboards and car consoles making it a greta buy for pretty much anybody. You're receiving price alerts for Universal cleaning gel: $7

Slice With all the packages arriving at this time of year, a box cutter is an essential. This mini cutter has a retractable ceramic blade that is great for cutting card, tape, food packaging and more. You're receiving price alerts for Slice Mini box cutter: $10

Sarah Tew/CNET While the general public has embraced Bluetooth headphones, airlines are certainly lagging behind meaning you'll need wired earbuds for the in-flight entertainment. But not with AirFly -- it plugs into the seatback headphone jack and allows you to pair your wireless earbuds with ease.

Cocoon I have one of these things packed and ready to go with all the cables and plugs I need so that whenever I go away I don't need to worry about fumbling around for chargers. A highly recommended buy for anyone with a bunch of travel tech to keep charged.

Kershaw This compact multitool combines a bottle opener, flathead screwdriver and mini pry bar into one keychain-sized doodad that you can take anywhere. Useful on camping trips or for emergencies, it's a solid and cheap gift idea.

Uniyo Sealing up open food bags helps to keep the contents fresh, but you don't want to spend a ton on disposable, resealable bags to use every time you eat half a bag of chips. These convenient clips in various sizes make it easy to quickly reseal something for eating later.

Kasa In this hyperconnected world, you can never have enough smart plugs. Get one for each kitchen appliance and you can set up your own automated breakfast routine, just like how you always envisioned the future would be. You're receiving price alerts for Kasa Smart Plug Mini (4-pack): $23

OHil If your phone's charging cable falls behind your nightstand every time you unplug it or if you just want to tidy up your desk, these adhesive cable clips are a great shout. The 16-pack includes clips for one, two, three and five cables. You're receiving price alerts for Cord holders (16-pack): $8

Amazon It slices, it dices... Just about the only thing this versatile veggie-prepping kitchen gadget won't do is dam the tears that spring to your eyes when it gets to work on the onions, though it will reduce the time it takes to chop one up. You're receiving price alerts for Mueller Vegetable Chopper - Heavy Duty Vegetable Slicer - Onion Chopper with Container - Food Chopper Slicer Dicer Cutter - 4 Blades

Lamicall Take this little phone stand with you on the go so you can always prop your phone up at the right height, angle and orientation for any task. It comes in a bunch of nice colors, too.

Ototo Sick of stains on your countertops or losing your spoon in the saucepan? This neat device holds your spoon for you in between stirs and can also be used to prop open a lid to release steam. A few funky designs are available from the same brand. You're receiving price alerts for Ototo spoon holder: $13

Amazon It's full-on sweater season, and if you want to keep those sweaters looking spiffy, you'll want to pick up this amazing little shaver. It has three settings, so you can adjust it depending on the fabric type. It's addictive too: Once you start shaving off those bits of fuzz and lint, it's hard to stop. You're receiving price alerts for Conair Portable Fabric Shaver, Battery Operated Fuzz Remover and Lint Remover, Orange

Rehabilitation Advantage Struggling to put your shoes on is a problem that can be solved very inexpensively, so why waste time? This travel-size shoehorn only costs a few bucks but will save you the stress and hassle of squeezing your feet into a tight spot.

Rak Unscrew any bolt -- even worn or damaged ones -- with this adjustable socket wrench adapter instead of digging around in your toolbox for the right part. A drill adapter is also included. You're receiving price alerts for Rak universal socket tool: $19