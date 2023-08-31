'Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake': When and How to Watch From Anywhere
The franchise lives on in a new animated series that welcomes the return of old favorites.
In 2010, we were introduced to Finn, Jake and the land of Ooo, and journeying with Finn and Jake through 10 seasons of Adventure Time's otherworldly charm. It was hard to let go of the beloved Cartoon Network show, but fans caught up with some iconic characters when the first spinoff, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, dropped in 2020. And now the series' universe is getting a little bigger with the arrival of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.
Brought to us by executive producer Adam Muto, the show follows Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat as they traverse the multiverse to avoid being wiped from existence. They seek the help of none other than Simon Petrikov, aka Ice King.
The 10-episode series features a few other fan favorites, including Marceline, Princess Bubblegum, Finn and Marshall Lee. Here's how you can tune into Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake and details on how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.
Release date for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
The Max original debuts with two episodes exclusively on the streaming service on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 12:01 a.m. PT. Fans can stream remaining installments of Fionna and Cake weekly, with two episodes arriving each Thursday through Sept. 28.
Viewers can also check out the original Adventure Time series and Adventure Time: Distant Lands on Max to get reacquainted with every enchanting character -- including Fionna and Cake.
Max combines the libraries of Discovery Plus and the former HBO Max. If you aren't already subscribed to Max, you can get it for $10 a month (with ads) or $16 a month (ad free). To watch in 4K, you can also sign up for the Ultimate plan for $20 per month. Read our Max review.
How to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake from anywhere with a VPN
So, what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Tips for streaming Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is located in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log in to your services. We normally recommend Brave.
