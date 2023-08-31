'Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake': When and How to Watch From Anywhere

Become enchanted with Fionna and Cake when the new series arrives on streaming. Max/Warner Bros. Discovery

In 2010, we were introduced to Finn, Jake and the land of Ooo, and journeying with Finn and Jake through 10 seasons of Adventure Time's otherworldly charm. It was hard to let go of the beloved Cartoon Network show, but fans caught up with some iconic characters when the first spinoff, Adventure Time: Distant Lands, dropped in 2020. And now the series' universe is getting a little bigger with the arrival of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.

Brought to us by executive producer Adam Muto, the show follows Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat as they traverse the multiverse to avoid being wiped from existence. They seek the help of none other than Simon Petrikov, aka Ice King.

The 10-episode series features a few other fan favorites, including Marceline, Princess Bubblegum, Finn and Marshall Lee. Here's how you can tune into Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake and details on how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

Release date for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake

The Max original debuts with two episodes exclusively on the streaming service on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 12:01 a.m. PT. Fans can stream remaining installments of Fionna and Cake weekly, with two episodes arriving each Thursday through Sept. 28.

Viewers can also check out the original Adventure Time series and Adventure Time: Distant Lands on Max to get reacquainted with every enchanting character -- including Fionna and Cake.

How to watch Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake from anywhere with a VPN

So, what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

