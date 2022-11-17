November Watchlist: The Absolute Best Anime You Should Stream Right Now

Maybe you've already squeezed in time to see One Piece Film: Red at your local theater. And as an anime fan, you're probably knee-deep in streaming episodes of Chainsaw Man right now. But this month is filled with a quality lineup of anime releases to watch through January, with more to come.

There are plenty of titles to enjoy from the comfort of your own home while we wait for Attack on Titan to return in 2023. Here's a look at what you can stream in November on Crunchyroll, Netflix and other streaming services.

Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha/Crunchyroll If you enjoyed the first part of Spy x Family, you can tune in for the latest installment on Hulu or Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET (subbed) or 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET (dubbed). Watch Loid, Yor and little Anya navigate their complex family dynamic while trying to accomplish missions. Part 2 premiered on Oct. 1 and will stream 13 episodes into December.

My Hero Academia Season 6

With Shigaraki on a rage-filled mayhem mission using the Metahuman Liberation Army, the stakes are high for our beloved Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, U.A. High and the pro superheroes. New quirks, new challenges and a new war await us in My Hero Academia. This season is a must-see, and the show airs on Hulu or Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 2:30 a.m. PT (5:30 a.m. ET) with the dubbed version dropping at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET).

Chainsaw Man

One of the most exciting arrivals this year, Chainsaw Man airs subbed episodes on Crunchyroll Tuesdays at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) and the dubbed version debuts on Oct. 25, 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET). The popular manga has finally been adapted for the small screen and is already earning high marks from critics and fans. Watch Denji become the hybrid devil hunter he was never meant to be and all the frenzied, bloody mess that's attached to this wild story. Season 1 has 12 episodes that you can stream on Crunchyroll or Hulu through the winter.

Tite Kubo/Shueisha/TV Tokyo/Viz Media via Twitter Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War returned on Oct. 10 and will have a total of 52 episodes split into four, 13-episode cours. After the series left anime fans hanging in 2014, the show marks a long-awaited return to the small screen. And no matter how you feel about this story arc, you'll want to tune in to keep up. Streaming on Hulu for US viewers at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET).

Blue Lock

Forget Ted Lasso. Blue Lock's soccer saga pits the top high school players in Japan against each other in a rigorous program to find the nation's greatest striker. Watch Yoichi Isagi on his journey each Sat. 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll.

To Your Eternity Season 2

To Your Eternity comes back with more melancholy and compelling storytelling about Fushi's struggles as a shape-shifting immortal. This time, he can't keep his commitment to solitude when he faces the Nokkers and needs help to do it. To Your Eternity season 2 will feature 20 episodes and begins streaming on Crunchyroll on Oct. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET).

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition

This installment -- with its long title -- began airing on Crunchyroll on Oct. 1 and is set to have 12 episodes that run into December. Follow Guts and Griffith as they trek through the battlefield and forge a bond. Could that lead to trouble in the Midland Kingdom and beyond? Stream it on Saturdays at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) to find out.

Bocchi the Rock!

Since its debut on Oct. 8, Bocchi the Rock! has found a loyal audience on Crunchyroll. Adapted from the popular manga of the same name, the comedy series follows Hitori Goto, an introverted girl with super guitar-playing talents. She winds up forming a rock band but has to learn a few things about herself and interacting with those around her. If you prefer music-centric stories with a comical slant, check it out on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET).

Tōzai/Nexus screenshot via YouTube Don't be fooled by the dark imagery in the trailer for The Eminence in Shadow, because the series falls in the lighthearted lane. Follow the coolest kid on the block, Cid Kagenou, on his quest to protect the world with his imaginary shadow organization against imaginary bad guys, the Cult of Diabolos. He's not completely off-base, though, and that works to his advantage as he recruits others to his cause. Adapted from Daisuke Aizawa's manga, the new series is available to stream on Hidive on Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET). Season 1 began Oct. 5 and will feature 20 episodes.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3



It's the final season of Mob Psycho 100, and fans get to see Shigeo -- aka Mob -- figure out the next stage of his life. That's the overarching theme of this season, but the story will also carry him, Reigen, Ritsu and Teru into another adventure featuring a now-revered broccoli tree. Watch to find out how they handle the divine sprout. Mob Psycho 100 III kicked off on Oct. 5 and has 12 episodes that air Wednesdays at 9 a.m. PT. (12 p.m. ET).

Arknights: Prelude to Dawn

An adaptation of the popular video game, Arknights: Prelude to Dawn premieres on Crunchyroll on Oct. 28. Meet the Rhodes Island team and a slew of other characters from Terra as they navigate conflict, disease and power in their dystopian world.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0

You've probably already watched it, but we can't resist reminding you to stream Jujutsu Kaisen 0 now that it's available on Crunchyroll. The feature film hit US theaters in March, but it only arrived on the streaming platform in September.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night

The Sword Art Online film franchise expanded with this second installment, which dropped in theaters in 2021. The story follows Asuna as she becomes trapped in the virtual game and tries to find a way to escape the castle Aincrad. The movie will be available on Crunchyroll on Nov. 24.