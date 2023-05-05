The Absolute Best Anime You Should Stream in May 2023

Oshi no Ko, Demon Slayer season 3 and One Piece are going strong right now, but if you want to add some more anime to your watch list, we have you covered. This month, you can keep up with new episodes for a variety of shows, including comedies, dramas, magic-filled love stories and fantasies.

Here's a look at what to stream this month on Crunchyroll, Hidive, Netflix and other streaming services.

Read more: Best Anime Streaming Services for 2023

Yuji Kaku/Mappa/Shueisha/Twin Engine Hell's Paradise See at Crunchyroll Adapted from Yuji Kaku's manga, the story follows a group of misfits on a mission in old Japan. It's described as a Suicide Squad-like setup -- except it's during the Edo period and sword blades are the punishment for anyone who veers off the path. Stream it exclusively on Crunchyroll. See at Crunchyroll

Insomniacs After School

Based on the manga by Makoto Ojiro, the romance-themed series follows a high school kid named Ganta Nakami. He's an astronomy geek who has insomnia and winds up bonding with a girl named Isaki Magari, who has the same condition. They bond over their sleep-deprived lives and a shared secret. Watch new episodes on Mondays at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET).

Vinland Saga season 2

Vinland Saga returned on Jan. 9 and will air its finale in June. Follow Thorfinn on a new quest, where he seeks salvation and peace after Askeladd's death. Praised for its dynamic characters and Viking-themed storytelling, the series streams new episodes on Netflix and Crunchyroll each Monday. The finale will drop on June 19.

Demon Slayer season 3



Tanjiro, Nezuko and their friends encounter some new enemies in the Swordsmith Village Arc, but they'll get a little help. Fans will get to see two new Hashira and a couple of formidable demons. Stream the show's new season now, exclusively on Crunchyroll.

HiDive/Aka Akasaka/Mengo Yokoyari Oshi no Ko See at Hidive A doctor is tasked with secretly delivering the babies of a superstar but he's murdered the night of the births and is reincarnated as one of her twins. Sounds complicated, right? Mysterious murders, curious family dynamics and the entertainment industry take center stage in the Oshi no Ko. Stream the story about Ruby, Aquamarine and Ai Hoshino on Hidive. See at Hidive

The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie

If you want to switch things up and watch an anime film, stream The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie on Crunchyroll. The Nakano sisters are crushing hard on their tutor Futaro, but who does he end up choosing to marry? Find out as the story unfolds with a small time jump.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage

Your favorite king is back! Watch Bojji undergo new training while learning about the strange armored person he's hanging around. Step back into Kage's and Desha's past in this special installment of the popular anime on Thursdays on Crunchyroll. With a total of 10 episodes, the show will stream through May.

Dr. Stone: New World



Ready for some new science? Senku will dig deeper into the cause of the petrification in Dr. Stone: New World. He needs a captain for his ship as the team heads out on an exploratory mission, but they will end up fighting for what they need as they sail the ocean. The series debuted on April 6 and airs new episodes each Thursday on Crunchyroll.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!



Season 1 of the series takes us through the ambitious wizard Megumin's pursuit of explosion magic. If you're a fan of the original anime, this lighthearted prequel story may pique your interest as we learn how Megumin's village and home life played a role in her behavior. Stream it on Crunchyroll each Wednesday.

Netflix/Screenshot Ultraman See at Netflix It's the third and final season of Ultraman, Netflix's adaptation of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi's manga. Despite how you may feel about the animation, if you've been invested in the story, this is the last installment on the streamer. Join Shinjiro and the Ultra Brothers for one last go-round on May 11. See at Netflix

Skip and Loafer

Mitsumi Iwakura is a child prodigy who sometimes struggles with being social. When she leaves her home in the country to attend high school in Tokyo, she must learn to adjust to life in the city. Her friendship with Shima Sousuke could be just the thing that she needs. Stream the comedy Skip and Loafer on Tuesdays on Crunchyroll.

The Ancient Magus' Bride

Season 2 of The Ancient Magus' Bride premiered in April on Crunchyroll, but you can keep up with Chise Hatori's enrollment in the College as she learns more about magic -- and the dragon and immortal curses. The College arc also introduces a secret society. The series has 12 episodes that will air into June, and you can watch weekly each Thursday.