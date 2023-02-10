The Absolute Best Anime You Should Stream in February 2023

Love, Vikings and revenge are some of the most popular themes in anime this February. A limited screening of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -- The First Kiss That Never Ends hits theaters on Valentine's Day, but you can indulge in plenty of adventure, action or lighthearted anime right at home.

Here's a look at what to stream this month on Crunchyroll, Netflix and other streaming services.

Yasuhiro Nightow, Shonengahosha, Crunchyroll The Trigun Stampede reboot hit Crunchyroll on Jan. 7 and features Vash the Stampede, Millions Knives, Rem Saverem and a character called Roberto de Niro on a new set of adventures. The 12 episodes air on Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET).

Aggretsuko Season 5

Nothing says love like heavy metal and red pandas. Retsuko is back to complete her journey in this final installment of Aggretsuko. Who will she wind up with in the love department? Is she going to go into politics? Stream the last season on Netflix, and make sure to turn up the volume to catch the death metal vibes.

My Hero Academia Season 6

Shigaraki seems unstoppable on his latest rage-filled mayhem mission, and the stakes are high for our beloved Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, U.A. High and the pro superheroes. New quirks, new challenges and a new war will keep you glued to My Hero Academia. This season is a must-see, and the show airs on Hulu or Crunchyroll on Saturdays at 2:30 a.m. PT (5:30 a.m. ET) with the dubbed version dropping at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). Watch the latest installment into March 2023.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a

An adaptation based on the video game NieR: Automata, the new anime series takes viewers to the year 5012, when aliens nearly wiped out humans. Androids help mankind in their fight to reclaim the planet, which is full of curious and unusual phenomena. The series launched Jan. 7 at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll and is made up of two parts that are 12 episodes each.

Vinland Saga Season 2

After leaving viewers with a cliff-hanger in season 1, Vinland Saga returned on Jan. 9. Follow Thorfinn on a new quest, where he seeks salvation and peace after Askeladd's death. Praised for its dynamic characters and Viking-themed storytelling, the series streams new episodes on Netflix and Crunchyroll each Monday.

Ken Wakui, Kodansha, Toman via Twitter The popular anime series returned to TV on Jan. 7 with the Christmas Showdown arc. The story dives into the beef between the Tokyo Manji Gang and the Black Dragons. Watch Takemichi, Hakkai and Taiju maneuver and fight when Tokyo Revengers streams on Hulu.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre



This anime anthology is adapted from Junji Ito's popular horror manga, and landed on Netflix in January. Watch stories like Hanging Balloon come to life on the small screen, along with more than 15 other tales. If you missed it last month, stream all 18 episodes in season 1 now.

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

If you want to check out a rom-com this month, get into Tomo-chan Is a Girl! on Crunchyroll. The story follows Tomo, a tomboy who's crushing on her childhood friend Junichiro. He looks at her only like one of his bros, and she has trouble revealing her feelings. The series airs each Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Crunchyroll.

To Your Eternity Season 2



To Your Eternity comes back with more melancholy and compelling storytelling about Fushi's struggles as a shape-shifting immortal. This time, he can't keep his commitment to solitude when he faces the Nokkers and needs help to do it. To Your Eternity season 2 features 20 episodes and began streaming on Crunchyroll on Oct. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET). The series will wrap on March 5.

Tōzai/Nexus screenshot via YouTube Don't be fooled by the dark imagery in the trailer for The Eminence in Shadow, because the series falls in the lighthearted lane. Follow the coolest kid on the block, Cid Kagenou, on his quest to protect the world with his imaginary shadow organization against imaginary bad guys, the Cult of Diabolos. He's not completely off-base, though, and that works to his advantage as he recruits others to his cause. Adapted from Daisuke Aizawa's manga, the new series is available to stream on Hidive on Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET). Season 1 began Oct. 5 and will feature 20 episodes that wrap on Feb. 15.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 2

Ash and Pikachu head to the world championships while Goh gears up for the final stages of Project Mew. To see the beloved characters, stream part 2 when it drops on Netflix on Feb. 24.

Spy Classroom

One of the newest anime series to be adapted from its manga, Spy Classroom follows up-and-coming spy Lily, who's motivated to show she has what it takes. It won't be easy to be on Team Tomoshibi, and even harder to take down Impossible Mission. You can start streaming the show on Hidive on Jan. 5 and watch it each Thursday at 6:30 a.m. PT (9:30 a.m. ET).

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague

Continuing with the rom-com theme this February, you can check out this budding-workplace-romance anime about Himuro and Fuyutsuki. Himuro is descended from a snow spirit and has supernatural powers that can create icy weather around him. He falls for his co-worker, Fuyutsuki, who has a natural ability to keep him calm. Their colleagues' love lives are just as interesting. Stream the new series on Crunchyroll.

P.A. Works, Crunchyroll If you enjoyed Spy x Family, you'll probably want to check out the new original anime series Buddy Daddies. Animated by PA Works, the story follows two hitmen who happen to be roommates and wind up caring for the young daughter of a kingpin. Start streaming it on Crunchyroll on Jan. 6.



