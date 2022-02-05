9 great reads from CNET this week: Spotify, Wordle, Porsche and more

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Spotify. Legendary rocker Neil Young yanked his music from the service, calling it out for the COVID-19 misinformation served up on Joe Rogan's podcast, an exclusive to Spotify. Other musicians, including Joni Mitchell and India Arie, followed suit, and for a while at least, the hashtag #DeleteSpotify was trending on social media.

Spotify's response sent a mixed message: The company noted its "obligation to do more" to tamp down misinformation, but also said it wouldn't be a "content censor." Then on Wednesday, even as it sounded some positive notes for its fourth quarter, it projected a slower-than-expected start to 2022, which had investors souring on the company's shares.

So what now for Spotify? At least as far as the protests are concerned, says CNET's Joan Solsman, it's going to take more than some disgruntled legacy artists to budge the company very much.

Her story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

And even then, Spotify still might not, despite backlash to COVID misinformation.

