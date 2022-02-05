Grand Theft Auto 6 is under 'active development' Moonfall review Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch Sex and the City reboot's big problem Wordle trick lets you play endlessly Google Doodle celebrates Winter Olympics
9 great reads from CNET this week: Spotify, Wordle, Porsche and more

What's next for Spotify in its Joe Rogan crisis, how Wordle struck just the right note, what it's like driving a '56 Porsche 356, and lots more to dig into.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Spotify. Legendary rocker Neil Young yanked his music from the service, calling it out for the COVID-19 misinformation served up on Joe Rogan's podcast, an exclusive to Spotify. Other musicians, including Joni Mitchell and India Arie, followed suit, and for a while at least, the hashtag #DeleteSpotify was trending on social media. 

Spotify's response sent a mixed message: The company noted its "obligation to do more" to tamp down misinformation, but also said it wouldn't be a "content censor." Then on Wednesday, even as it sounded some positive notes for its fourth quarter, it projected a slower-than-expected start to 2022, which had investors souring on the company's shares.

So what now for Spotify? At least as far as the protests are concerned, says CNET's Joan Solsman, it's going to take more than some disgruntled legacy artists to budge the company very much. 

Her story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.  

Spotify won't nix Joe Rogan till The Weeknd or Bad Bunny protests too

And even then, Spotify still might not, despite backlash to COVID misinformation. 

The Weeknd at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Weeknd accepts the Song of the Year award for Blinding Lights at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Thank you, Wordle. It's been fun

Commentary: Wordle's acquisition might be the beginning of the end, but it's been a source of comfort and connection in hard times.

Wordle on a phone screen, next to a coffee cup
Sarah Tew/CNET

Driving a 1956 Porsche 356 Speedster made me a believer 

A classic example of how being wrong can be oh-so-right. 

1956 Porsche 356 A 1600 Speedster
TangentVector/Porsche

And Just Like That finale proves it: The reboot has a major sex problem

The follow-on to Sex and the City can't keep up with today's evolving sexual landscape.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in HBO's And Just Like That
HBO

Why the heck is there still an automotive chip shortage?

As with most things in this convoluted industry, it's complicated, though the situation should start getting better later this year.

Nvidia chip on a circuit board
Nvidia

This drone flies using da Vinci's 530-year-old helicopter design  

Leonardo's aerial screws actually can work when built with modern materials, University of Maryland engineers find with a drone called Crimson Spin. 

Leonardo da Vinci-inspired quadcopter
Austin Prete/University of Maryland

Why I'm still calling it the Oculus Quest

Commentary: Meta's rebranding of its popular VR headset has happened, but I don't care.

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset
Scott Stein/CNET

The most accurate calorie burn tracker isn't a smartwatch -- and you can make one yourself 

A new wearable designed at Stanford University is much more accurate at calculating calorie burn than your smartwatch. 

Graduate student Delaney Miller runs wearing Stanford University's leg tracker.
Andrew Brodhead

How Dying Light 2 is the biggest gamble in Techland's history 

We talk with developer Techland about the challenges and triumphs of making Dying Light 2 and where it can go from here. 

Scene from the video game Dying Light 2
Techland
