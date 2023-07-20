2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: How to Watch, Livestream Every Game of the Tournament

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off today with three matches, while Team USA begins its quest to repeat tomorrow.
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is finally here. This year, Australia and New Zealand will co-host the tournament, with both nations' teams kicking off the festivities with matches on opening day.
The New Zealand squad is set to face Norway at 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT) on Fox in the first game of tournament. Despite being a co-host, New Zealand are yet to win a game at a Women's World Cup. They'll have three chances to make history, as they'll also take on the Philippines and Switzerland in Group A.
Superstar Sam Kerr and Australia are looking to make some noise at this World Cup and will begin their quest for a championship in Group B against Ireland on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT) on Fox.
Another Group B matchup between Canada and Nigeria at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) on Fox will close out the opening day of the Women's World Cup. Team Canada are the reigning Olympic champions and are hoping to win another title for their country.
Meanwhile, Team USA will begin play in Group E against Vietnam on Friday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on Fox. Led by Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan and the retiring Megan Rapinoe, Team USA is looking for its third consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup title. But 2023 might be their toughest test yet, as Germany, France and Spain have dangerous squads that could threaten to topple the defending champs.
Fox holds the English-language rights to World Cup games in the US, while NBC-owned Telemundo offers all the games in Spanish. Games in English will air on Fox and FS1, while games in Spanish will be on Telemundo and NBC's Peacock Premium streaming platform.
This year, the tournament has expanded from 24 to 32 teams, which have been drawn into eight groups of four teams. Group winners and runners-up move on to the round of 16 knockout phase, which begins on Aug. 5. The quarterfinals begin on Aug. 10, with the semifinals starting on Aug. 15. The losers of the semifinal games will play in a single game for third place on Aug. 19. The World Cup final will conclude the tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Here's the schedule for the first week of group play (all times ET):
Team USA is in Group E, along with Vietnam, Portugal and the Netherlands. Each team plays one game against every member of the group. The team with the most points at the end of group play, along with the runner-up, moves on to the round of 16. Here's Team USA's schedule:
Not really. Many of the live TV streaming services, listed below, allow free trials that would allow you to watch games for free before having to pay for a subscription.
Peacock Premium is the cheapest way to stream all the games live, though the broadcasts are in Spanish as part of NBC's Spanish-language coverage.
However, you will be able to watch full-length replays of the games in English minutes after they end on the free ad-supported streaming channel Tubi TV. You'll have to sign up for an account on the service in order to get the games, but you won't need a credit card or subscription.
If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch matches -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Viewers in the US might not be able to watch the Women's World Cup for free, but those in the UK can. Football fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup being shown live on free-to-air channels, with the BBC and ITV sharing broadcast duties. This therefore means all games will be available to stream for free on either on BBC iPlayer or ITVX.
BBC iPlayer has dedicated apps available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes. All you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the tournament.
Like BBC iPlayer, ITV's streaming online streaming service is free to viewers in the UK, with dedicated apps available for Apple and Android devices, as well as most smart TVs.
The great news for soccer fans Down Under is that you can watch all of the 2023 Wone's World Cup for free on Channel 7 in Australia.
That also means that games will also be livestreamed for free on the network's 7 Plus streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.
Live coverage for the co-host nation is with free-to-air channel Prime.
You can watch every game of the tournament for free in New Zealand on terrestrial channel Prime.
That also means you'll be able to livestream games via the channel's website -- you just need to provide your name, post code and email address.
A few of the major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the World Cup, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.
NBC's Telemundo holds the Spanish-language rights to the World Cup. The company is airing all of the World Cup games live in Spanish on its Peacock app. This is the cheapest way to watch games live in the US without cable.
Sling's $40-a-month Blue package offers FS1, but carries Fox in only a handful of areas. It also doesn't offer Telemundo. Read our Sling TV review.
Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
Vidgo's $70 Plus package has Fox and FS1, so you'll be able to watch the World Cup in English. Spanish speakers should look elsewhere, as it lacks Telemundo.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic, $75-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo in some markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
FuboTV costs $75 per month on its lowest Pro tier, which offers Fox, FS1 and Telemundo.
Unlike cable, live TV streaming services allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.