US Open 2022: How to Watch All the Tennis Without Cable

The last Grand Slam on the tennis calendar gets underway on Monday in Flushing, New York and will mark the end of an era. Serena Williams hinted that the US Open will be her final tournament of a career that saw her win an astounding 23 major titles. Serena will take on Danka Kovinic in the first round on Monday. Venus Williams is also in the tournament via wild-card entry. Iga Swiatek enters the tournament as the top seed, and defending champion Emma Raducanu is the 11th seed, one spot ahead of budding American superstar Coco Gauff.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal is seeking his third major title of the year and the 23rd of his career. Nadal won the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year but had to withdraw from Wimbledon due to an abdominal injury. He hasn't played much since but won't have to contend with Novak Djokovic at the US Open, who remains unvaccinated and thus barred from entering the US. Daniil Medvedev won his first Grand Slam title last year in New York and is the the top seed.

Here's everything you need to know to watch all the tennis live without a cable subscription.

How can I watch the US Open?



The tournament will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN2, with afternoon and evening coverage each day of the tournament. You'll also be able to watch individual matches on ESPN Plus. Thankfully for tennis fans, all five of the major live TV streaming services offer ESPN and ESPN2.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our FuboTV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN and ESPN2. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.